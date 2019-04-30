Video of IS chief Baghdadi appears, cites Sri Lanka attacks

A man, appearing to be the Islamic State leader's Al Baghdadi, has appeared in a video posted on the group's media network, vowing more attacks in revenge for loss of the "caliphate's territory", reports said on Monday.

In the video, Baghdadi, who was not been seen after announcing the "caliphate" across his group's conquered parts of and in 2014, admits defeat at the group's last stronghold in and refers to the regime changes in and where long-time rulers have been forced to step down, the reported.

The video also mentions the carnage in - which the IS has claimed responsibility for, but in audio form towards the end of the video with no image of alongside, which indicates it might have been added later.

The 18-minute video, which IS says was shot this month, was posted on the group's al-Furqan

"The battle for Baghouz is over," says Baghdadi, an 47-year-old Iraqi whose real name is and was last heard in an audio recording last August, says in the video, referring to the group's last territory in violence-torn which the claimed to have re-captured.

"There will be more to come after this battle," he is heard saying.

