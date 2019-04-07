Viola Davis joins Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

Oscar-winning Davis will return as Waller in James Gunns "The Suicide Squad".

According to TheWrap, an individual with knowledge of the project has confirmed the news of Davis joining the team.

The sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad" will hit the screens on August 6, 2021. Peter and are producing the project.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" was brought on board to helm the project. He also wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which super-villains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman.

There are reports that might also return as

When IANS asked Kinnaman about the speculations, he said: "You are not audible", and even after repeating the question twice he said the connection was poor before the line got disconnected.

At the moment, he is seen in Prime Original Series "Hanna".

