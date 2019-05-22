Vir Das finds writing for movies challenging

Actor-stand up says writing for a film is more challenging that penning material for stand-up

Vir has been writing for several years now. Last year, he had announced that he has also begun writing content for his own production ventures. Apart from the series "Hasmukh", he is also writing for films.

"Film writing and scripting for that has been a challenge. It's always good for me to delve into something new and this challenge has been just that," Vir said in a statement.

"While it's a process I have come to enjoy, I must accept that it's way more difficult than writing material for and stand-up. Film scripts have a lot of structure and writing within that can sometimes create its own set of challenges. However, I always like to take up a new challenge and overcome it, and this is no different," he added.

The has featured in Bollywood films like "Badmaash Company" and "Go Gone".

