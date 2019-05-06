Voting begins in 51 seats in 5th phase of LS polls

Voting began on Monday across 51 constituencies spread over seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland, as the fifth of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

This phase covers the remaining 12 constituencies in Rajasthan, as well as 14 in Uttar Pradesh, including the high-profile Amethi, and seats, five in Bihar, and seven in

and go in for their second phase of polls with voting in four and seven constituencies, respectively.

Voting is also being held in the final phase of the three stage polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, as well as the state's Ladakh constituency.

