BJP slams Rahul, Priyanka over remarks against Modi

Senior BJP leaders and on Sunday hit back at over his remarks on The slammed Modi after he targeted former over corruption.

Modi, taking a jibe at the at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Saturday, had said: "Your father was termed 'Mr. Clean' by his courtiers but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' (corrupt) number 1."

Modi's remark came following the Congress chief's incessant attacks on him regarding allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet deal.

asked in tweets if believes dynasty does not have to answer any question. Besides, targeted Congress

"Why is so disturbed if integrity issues of the government are raised? Why did Ottavio Quattrocchi get kickbacks in Bofors? Who was the 'Q' connection? No reply has come," Jaitley said.

"The dynasty can attack the integrity of India's -- a man of utmost honesty. Does he believe that the dynasty does not have to answer any questions?" he asked.

Javadekar also made a series of tweets and said the abuses being hurled by Rahul Gandhi and on the most popular reflects "dynastic arrogance".

"Instead of answering the questions raised, they are continuously abusing the PM. Gandhi and say whether is it not true that former PM had justified the genocide of over 3,000 sikhs in 1984? Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that Rajiv Gandhi, who secured 400+ seats in 1984 was thrown out of power by the people of in the next elections for corruption taint of Bofors?

" and Priyanka say whether it is not true that Bhopal Gas Tragedy prime accused was provided an official plane to come to and then allowed to flee from

" and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that Bofors middleman Quattrocchi was allowed to flee the country? and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that in Bofors case despite the detection of money trail, further appeal was not made?

" and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that Rajiv Gandhi accepted that when Rs 100 was sent to poor only Rs 15 was received by them. Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that now ji sends Rs 100 and the poor people gets Rs 100 into their bank accounts," he said.

The Congress leaders on Sunday described Modi as a "sick man" and "psychopath" a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajiv Gandhi a "corrupt"

Addressing a press conference here, said Modi's comments were provoked by fear of losing the elections, and he should be ashamed of himself for attacking Rajiv Gandhi, who "sacrificed his life for the country".

"You are behaving like a serial abuser, you are behaving like a sick man and you are behaving like a psychopath," he said.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress Priyanka Gandhi slammed Modi for his remarks.

"Modi ji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"The Prime Minister who insults martyrs by seeking vote in the name of their sacrifices yesterday crossed his limits by insulting the sacrifice of a noble man who gave his life for the country," Priyanka Gandhi said on

"The people of Amethi will reply as Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for them. Yes Modi ji, the country never forgives cheating," she said.

--IANS

ps/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)