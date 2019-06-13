Want WC trophy in my hand on July 14: Pandya

Indian all-rounder has expressed his desire of winning the ongoing in England and and lifting the coveted trophy at the iconic Stadium in on July 14.

In an interview to the International Council (ICC), shared his feelings while representing the country at the prestigious quadrennial event, saying that playing for is his "life" and it "means everything" to him.

"(Playing for) means everything to me, this is my life. I am someone who plays the game with love and passion and loves challenges. For two-three years, I have been preparing for this (World Cup) so the time has come," told ICC.

He also said he still remembers the night when won in 2011 after the Men in Blue defeated in the finals on April 2 at Chasing 275, and had played brilliant knocks with the then finishing off in style, hitting a six over long on off the of Nuwan Kulasekara.

"On July 14, I want the Cup in my hand. Even when I think of it (2011 win), it gives me goosebumps. Playing 2019 has been a dream and my teammates are my brothers. My plan now is simple: win the World Cup, and I'm hoping that and I expect that from myself," said Pandya.

The 25-year-old also jokingly said that there was no pressure on the team as only "1.5 billion" people are expecting the Men in Blue to win for the third time.

"No pressure because only maybe 1.5 billion people are expecting that, so no pressure at all," Pandya said.

--IANS

aak/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)