India to begin Windies Tour from August 3

will begin its ICC Test Championship campaign with the two-Test series to be played in the in late August.

The two Tests will be played at the Vivian Richards Ground in (August 22-26) and at Sabina Park in (August 3-September 3).

Before that, both the teams will play three T20I and three ODIs. The tour kicks off with two T20Is at the in Florida, US - played on August 3 and 4. They will then travel to to play the final T20I on August 6 at the National Stadium.

After that, both the teams play the first ODI of the three-match series at the same ground in on August 8, followed by the remaining two 50-over matches to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in on August 11 and 14.

And after a week's gap, the teams will play their first ever World Test Championship match.

The (WTC) will be played over the next two years in which nine of the 12 Test-playing nations will play a Test series against six of the other eight teams.

Each series will consist of between two and five matches, so although all teams will play six series (three at home and three away), they will not play the same number of Tests.

Each team will be able to score a maximum of 120 points from each series and the two teams with the most points at the end of the league stage will contest the final in June 2021 in England to crown the first ever World Test champion.

Some of the nine WTC teams will play additional Test matches during this period which are not part of the championship. They are, however, part of the ICC Future Tours Programme for 2018 to 2023 and are designed mainly to give matches to the three Test-playing sides - Afghanistan, and - not taking part in this competition.

