Warner guides Aussies to 7-wicket win over Afghanistan

A clinical display from the Australians, led by (89* off 114 balls), saw them thrash by seven wickets in their opening game of at the County Ground on Saturday.

Chasing 208 for a win, rode on half-centuries from and Warner as they emerged victorious with 91 balls to spare. The duo laid the foundation of the Australian chase with an opening stand of 96 runs in just 16 overs.

Finch was the more agressive of the two, smashing his way to 66 runs off 49 balls, hitting six boundaries and four sixes along the way. The usually destructive Warner played a more steady innings, batting till the end to take the Aussies home.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the Afghans rode some resilient batting, including a half-century by Najibullah Zadran to post 207 after they were struggling at 77/5 at one stage.

rode on Zadran's half-century and Rahmat Shah's 43 to set a 200-plus target for the defending champions as (3/40) and (3/60) rattled the Afghan batting line-up.

The war-torn nation got off to the worst possible start after opting to bat first, losing openers (0) and Hazratullah Zazai (0) with just five runs on the board before Shah came to his side's rescue. Shah stablised the innings with a valiant 51-run partnership with (18 off 34), taking past the 50-run mark.

Just when the duo looked like settling down, leg-spinner Zampa came up with the breakthrough, packing back Shahidi in the 14th over. Afghanistan then lost Shah and (7) in quick succession with the scorecard reading 77/5 in 20.2 overs.

With the Afghan batting crumbling, Zadran and (31) took the driver's seat, taking Afghanistan past the three-figure mark in the 26th over.

finally broke the partnership by ending Naib's stay in the 34th over. Just four balls later, he dismissed Zadran (51; 49 balls, 4x7, 6x2) to put Afghanistan in deep trouble.

and then chipped in with 27 and 13 runs, respectively, to help Afghanistan post a fighting total of 207 before being bowled out in 38.2 overs.

Brief scores: Australia: 209/3 ( 89 not out, 66) beat Afghanistan: 207 all out in 38.2 overs (Najibullah Zadran 51, 43; 3/40, 3/60) by seven wickets.

