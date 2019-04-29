Warner smashes 81 as SRH post 212/6 against KXIP

notched up his eighth half century of the season to end his (IPL) campaign this season in style, as posted 212/6 in 20 overs against in a key match here on Monday.

Warner, who is by far the tournament's highest scorer, smashed a typically belligerent 81 off 56 balls, his innings laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Warner, who will leave for to be part of their camp, was removed by Kings XI in the 16th over but the damage was already done by then with (36; 25b; 3x4; 1x6), Wriddhiman Saha (28; 13b; 3x4; 1x6) and (20; 10b; 2x6) contributing to the total.

For the visitors, Ashwin (2/30) was the pick of the bowlers as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, returning to the team, was taken for 66 runs in his four overs, including one in which the spinner leaked 26 runs, the most expensive spell of this IPL.

Since Warner was dismissed, Kings XI reined in a bit with a flurry of wickets but still could not stop Sunrisers from crossing the 200-run mark. Sunrisers could manage just 17 runs in the last two overs, losing three wickets.

It was a dream start for the orange army as they raced to 53/0 in four overs, and then 77/0 after Powerplay, both scores the fastest this season.

Warner and Saha shared a 76-run opening wicket stand before the India Test wicketkeeper under edged a delivery by M. Ashwin to Simran Singh behind the stumps.

Pandey and Warner continued the carnage, combining for a 82-run stand for the second wicket. Just when it looked like they would post a score well past 200, snared two wickets in the 16th over, first removing Pandey and then accounting for Warner.

While Pandey was taken at short fine leg by Mohammed Shami, Warner was taken at point by Mujeeb after Ashwin came round the wicket.

Kane Williamson scored a quickfire 7-ball 14 but could not continue in the same vein as Kings XI managed to do some damage control with Shami taking two wickets, including Williamson's, in the 19th over and Arshdeep Singh getting the back of (1) in the last over.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 212/6 ( 81, 36; R Ashwin 2/30, 2/36)

--IANS

dm/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)