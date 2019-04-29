Kings XI Punjab win toss, ask Hyderabad to bat

Kings XI won the toss and asked to bat first in their clash at the on Monday.

Both teams have made three changes to the team from their previous outings.

Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, brought in Abhishek Sharma, and Punjab, on the other hand, handed a debut to Prabhsimran Singh, also bringing back Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Teams: (Playing XI): David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

