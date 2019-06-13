JUST IN
Business Standard

WC breaks 1st week's viewership records on Star Sports

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The opening week in the ongoing World Cup has once again recorded a massive 269 million viewership, the Star network said.

Continuing the record-breaking streak like in previous World Cups, the inaugural week of the 10-nation tournament registered a phenomenal 107.2 million average impressions, setting a viewership record in the history of any ICC tournament.

In fact, around 180 million viewers were said to have tuned in to watch India's opening game against South Africa on June 5.

The high decibel marketing campaign #CricketKaCrown, curated programming and unique on-ground activation across cities -- 'Le Jayenge', has also contributed to making the opening week a grand success, the network said.

--IANS

aak/in

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 15:48 IST

