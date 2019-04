'What about green in tricolour', Tejashwi taunts Giriraj

on Wednesday reacted strongly against for saying the (EC) should ban the use of green flags, often associated with political and religious bodies associated with the Muslims, alleging that they spread hatred and bore resemblance to Pakistani flags.

Attacking Giriraj Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in Bihar, asked if the (BJP) also wanted to remove the green colour from the national flag.

" should explain to the people of the country whether he wants to remove green from the national flag," said

The leader further said that was a follower of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which wanted to replace the tricolour with their saffron flag.

"But the people of the country will not allow them to do so. We will fight for our national flag with green, while and saffron colours," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav further asked why Giriraj Singh and other BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, were silent on their promise to provide 2 crore jobs annually to the youth.

"Why are they not saying anything about black money? What about 'achche din' or doubling farmers' income," he asked.

--IANS

ik/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)