Who will do Nyay to Sikh-Dalit-Bhopal victims: Modi

on Saturday mocked the Congress's proposed NYAY scheme which translates to "justice" in Hindi literally and claimed that the grand old party has finally agreed that injustice was done by them over the past 60 years.

" and dishonesty are best friends. But sometimes by mistake they end up speaking the truth. Now they are saying Nyay will happen. Even if they did not intend to, they have admitted that they had done injustice for the 60 years," said at a massive rally here.

NYAY is the Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme that the party says lift millions out of poverty.

--IANS

vj/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)