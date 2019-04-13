Word 'Mujahid' should not be linked with terrorism: Srinagar Deputy Mayor

Imran, the of Srinagar, said on Saturday that the word 'Mujahid' is often used in a negative sense and appealed to the people to prefix the word to their names to highlight its actual meaning.

In a statement here today, said: "Mujahid means a holy warrior who fights against evil and stands for truthfulness."

"By its true meaning, Mujahid is someone who fights against everything that is bad and evil. The word is now used to denote te rrorism which is not what the true meaning of the word is.

"I have decided to prefix the word aMujahid' to my name from today and I request every Muslim to do so.

"By doing so, we will be bringing out the true meaning of the word and also fighting against its misuse," he added.

--IANS

sq/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)