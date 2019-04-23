Wrestler-turned-cop booked for joining Congress campaign

-
ALSO READ
Nirupam slams Maha over 'delay' in construction of metro lines
Bridge near bustling Mumbai train station collapses; 5 hurt
Power bills: Nirupam slams MERC over 2-member inquiry panel
Nirupam alleges lakhs of bogus voters registered in Maha
Why no action against noise pollution: HC asks Mumbai top cop
-
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Narsingh P. Yadav, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler-turned-Assistant Commissioner of Police, charging him with campaigning for Congress candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat, Sanjay Nirupam.
The FIR was lodged against Yadav, 40, in the Amboli Police Station, an official said.
On Sunday night, Yadav had campaigned for Nirupam in Yadavnagar area of Andheri West which falls under the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.
Nirupam is pitted against Shiv Sena's sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar, and Yadav is likely to face a departmental enquiry for his indiscretion.
Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the wrestler had bagged the gold medals in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg category at the Asian Games and at the Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi, both in 2010, a Silver Medal at Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2011, besides bronzes at World Championship in Las Vegas (2015), Asian Games in Doha and Incheon.
In early 2016, he was embroiled in a doping scandal and barred from contesting for four years owing to which he could not participate in the Rio Olympics later that year.
--IANS
qn/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU