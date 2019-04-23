Wrestler-turned-cop booked for joining Congress campaign

The Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Narsingh P. Yadav, a gold medallist of Police, charging him with campaigning for candidate for the North-West seat,

The FIR was lodged against Yadav, 40, in the Amboli Police Station, an said.

On Sunday night, Yadav had campaigned for Nirupam in Yadavnagar area of Andheri West which falls under the North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Nirupam is pitted against Shiv Sena's sitting Gajanan Kirtikar, and Yadav is likely to face a departmental enquiry for his indiscretion.

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the had bagged the gold medals in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg category at the and at held in New Delhi, both in 2010, a Silver Medal at in in 2011, besides bronzes at in (2015), in and

In early 2016, he was embroiled in a doping scandal and barred from contesting for four years owing to which he could not participate in the Rio later that year.

--IANS

qn/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)