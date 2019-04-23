JUST IN
Bollywood actor Sunnny Deol joins BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deol, who met BJP President Amit Shah last week, joined the party here in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Deol entered the Hindi film industry with "Betaab" in 1983 and his best hits include "Border", "Damini" and "Gadar...".

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 12:12 IST

