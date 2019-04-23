Bollywood actor Sunnny Deol joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
It's a moment of pride: Sunny Deol on son's debut
Esha is the best combination of Hema Malini, Dharmendra: Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Dharmendra campaigns for Hema Malini in Mathura
Dharmendra turns 83, Hema calls him 'everlasting love'
Sunny Deol to start shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's film next year
-
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Deol, who met BJP President Amit Shah last week, joined the party here in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.
Deol entered the Hindi film industry with "Betaab" in 1983 and his best hits include "Border", "Damini" and "Gadar...".
--IANS
nks-sug/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU