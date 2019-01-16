Nirupam alleges lakhs of bogus voters registered in Maha

Sanjay Nirupam alleged Wednesday that there were lakhs of bogus voters registered in and

"There are several (genuine) voters who are claiming not to have received their voter IDs. These are either voters or belong to the minority community," he said.

Of the 638 voter IDs from the Magathane assembly constituency which he scrutinised, only 182 belonged to genuine voters, while of the 552 voter IDs he got from the Dindoshi constituency, only 290 were genuine, the claimed.

"There are around 15,000 to 20,000 bogus voters registered in every assembly segment and around 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh bogus voters in every parliamentary constituency," he alleged.

"These voters are only present on paper. should be protected from these voters in the upcoming polls," he said.

Voter IDs should be delivered at the voter's doorstep so as to check genuineness of the ID, he said.

He will requestthe Election Commissionto postpone publication of the electoral roll beyond January 31 as it is impossible to delete such a huge number of fake voters by month-end, he said.

