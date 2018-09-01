JUST IN
Xi meets Seychelles President ahead of China-Africa summit

Beijing 

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Seychelles President Danny Faure ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

China will host more than 1,000 African representatives from over 600 enterprises, business groups, and research institutions at the Chinese-African forum to start on September 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

