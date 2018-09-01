Trump to travel to four nations in November: White House

The said on Friday that US will travel to France, Ireland, and in November for bilateral and multilateral issues.

According to a statement issued by the press secretary, Trump will travel to Paris, France, to participate in a November 11 commemoration of that ended the fighting in World War I, reported.

Trump's "participation in this event will highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since," the said.

While in Europe, Trump also will visit to "renew the deep and historic ties" with the country, read the statement.

Later in November, Trump will attend the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Buenos Aires,

"The Summit will be an opportunity for the to highlight his pro-growth economic policies on an international stage and meet bilaterally with other key world leaders," the White House said.

The US leader will also travel to Colombia, where he "looks forward to discussing with the opportunities for even greater collaboration on security, counter narcotics, and regional affairs."

In addition, Trump has asked Vice to travel to in November to attend the United States- Summit and then to for the meetings.

Pence will highlight the US regional vision, and meet with leaders of US regional allies and partners to advance security and prosperity, among others, the White House said.

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)