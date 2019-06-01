Yogi bans mobile phones in cabinet meetings

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including at cabinet meetings.
"The Chief Minister wants all ministers should focus on issues that are discussed in the cabinet meetings. They should not get distracted by their mobile phones. Some ministers have been busy reading messages on WhatsApp during the meetings," said a senior official in the chief minister's secretariat.
The decision has also been taken keeping in view hacking and electronic espionage threats.
The ministers were, earlier, allowed to bring mobile phones but had to keep them on silent mode.
Now, they would be required to deposit their phones at a designated counter and a token would be issued which could later be exchanged for their mobile phone.
