Andhra CM likely to expand cabinet on June 8

Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan is likely to expand his cabinet on June 8.

might administer oath to the new ministers in the grounds near at Velagapudi.

Jagan Reddy, who took oath as the minister on Thursday, is expected to constitute his ministry at one go.

(YSRCP) sources said he had started the process to consult senior leaders for cabinet expansion.

Jagan, as the YSRCP is popularly known, on Friday began meetings to review functioning of various departments. He is identifying the challenges and will accordingly select the ministers.

The first session of the new Assembly is likely to be held in the second week of June.

Election of the and administering oath to newly elected MLAs will be on the agenda.

Jagan, who is currently operating from his residence, will enter his office at the on June 8.

YSRCP stormed to power last month with a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The party also bagged 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

