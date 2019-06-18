Yogi welcomes life term for 4 Ayodhya terror attack accused

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday welcomed the life imprisonment awarded to four accused in the 2005 terror attack case.

In a statement, Adityanath said that the would study the judgment and appeal against the acquittal of the fifth accused in a higher court.

The added that the concerned officials had been directed to ensure that others booked in similar cases get strict punishment.

The terror attack in on July 5, 2005 had killed two locals and left seven paramilitary personnel injured.--IANS

amita/rtp

