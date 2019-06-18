Yogi welcomes life term for 4 Ayodhya terror attack accused

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed the life imprisonment awarded to four accused in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case.
In a statement, Adityanath said that the state government would study the judgment and appeal against the acquittal of the fifth accused in a higher court.
The Chief Minister added that the concerned officials had been directed to ensure that others booked in similar cases get strict punishment.
The terror attack in Ayodhya on July 5, 2005 had killed two locals and left seven paramilitary personnel injured.--IANS
