YouTube hits 265 mn monthly active users in India

Goggle-owned on Tuesday announced was its largest and fastest growing audience in the world with more than 265 million monthly active users.

At its annual flagship event, Brandcast, shared insights on the exponential growth of and how it is interlinked to India's Internet growth story.

" is now both our biggest audience and one of our fastest growing audiences in the world. today has become the first stop for users to consume content, whether they're looking for entertainment or information.

"It is this incredible variety of content combined with the growing reach that makes YouTube a perfect platform for brands to drive personalised engagement," Susan Wojcicki, YouTube's CEO, said in a statement quoting data.

In the past one year, YouTube's consumption on mobile has increased to 85 per cent, with 60 per cent of the watch time coming from outside of the six largest metros in the country.

YouTube creators have become effective storytellers, with more than 1,200 Indian creators crossing the one million subscriber-milestone, while just five years ago, there were only two creators with a million subscribers on the platform.

