Zee Group shares crash on media report of money laundering post-demo

on Friday suffered a loss in market capitalisation to the tune of Rs. 14,000 crore after the shares of its entertainment arm tanked over 30 per cent in the wake of a media report that said its promoter company was allegedly involved in laundering money immediately after demonetisation.

The shares on the BSE lost up to 33 per cent during the intra-day trade but closed 26 per cent lower at Rs.319.35.

The shake up in Zee shares occurred after the report claimed that the SFIO was probing a company, Nityank Infrapower, for deposits of over Rs 3,000 crore made just after demonetisation that was announced on November 8, 2016.

It also claimed that Nityak Infrapower and a group of alleged shell firms had carried out financial transactions that involved a few associated with the Subhash Chandra-led between 2015 and 2017.

shares fell nearly 31 per cent to Rs 299.92 per share on It was the worst day for the stock for a single day fall since 1999.

The media report also said that Nityank also played a crucial role in a large business deal between the and Essel groups in November, 2016.

Essel maintains that Nityank is an independent firm, while alleges otherwise.

