Beverages on Friday expanded its product range by launching a grape fruit based sparkling drink branded as Colour, said a top

People in towns and villages used to call soft drink 'Colour'. has branded its new grape juice sparkler as 'Colour' to resonate with the local lingo.

He also said the company would launch a new product in that would be branded under a similar philosophy.

"The new grape juice based Colour is launched here and will be focused on Tamilian population within The product is part of our strategy of expanding our fruit based beverages," T.Krishnakumar, President, India and South West Asia, told reporters here.

He said the company apart from focusing on its core products -carbonated - also concentrates on launching products preferred in regional markets and also on expanding the 'fruit circular economy' - launching fruit based made with domestically grown fruits.

"The black grapes for the drink are sourced from grape farmers in South India," Krishnakumar said.

He did not agree that the new brand 'Colour' under the broader brand would reduce the latter's brand equity. brand is known as a fruit based

"We are expanding the products under the Minute Maid brand. The new product has 12 per cent grape juice content," Krishnakumar said.

According to Srideep Kesavan, Director-Juices, and South West Asia, research showed that grape juice was a fast moving product at fruit juice stalls in

Queried about cutting down on the sugar content in the company's beverages, Krishnakumar said it will come down soon and a start has been made with the grape sparkler Colour with 9.5 grams of sugar.

On the value of that would source under its 'fruit circular economy' he said the company had committed that a sum of Rs.5,000 crore would be spent on that head by 2023 and the company is in line with that commitment.

