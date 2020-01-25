1966 or 1991? Two lessons from history for FM Sitharaman before Budget

In seven days from now India’s first woman finance minister will present her second budget. She does so from a position of extraordinary fiscal weakness. There have been two previous years when the government found itself in such dire straits.

The first was in 1966 when three wars in the three previous years, and a massive drought in 1965, had laid India as fiscally low as it is now. The second was in 1991 when a major balance of payments caused by a massive fiscal deficit had knocked the bottom out of the budget. So in 1966, when she became prime minister, Indira Gandhi ...