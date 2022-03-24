2024 elections a done deal?

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) triumph in the last round of Assembly elections, many people take it for granted that Narendra Modi is on course to win a third term. Mr Modi himself is one of these people.

In his speech to BJP workers after the election results were announced, he referred to the next General Elections, saying: “Political experts will say that the 2022 UP elections have decided the results of 2024.” Certainly, if nothing much changes between now and the next General Elections, it is hard to see how Mr Modi can be defeated. The momentum ...