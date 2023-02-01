A balanced Budget against the backdrop of global uncertainties

The first budget of the Amrit Kaal continues to lay out a roadmap for a prosperous and inclusive India@100 and provides the needed impetus to achieve the $5 trillion economic vision. Like last year’s Budget, Union continues the tradition of introducing the government’s plan in the form of themes. The seven priorities of the budget or the ‘saptarishis’ are growth oriented while still being sustainable and inclusive. They aim to set India firmly on the path to digital and technological innovation through several announcements on infrastructure development, youth empowerment, robust financial structure, artificial intelligence, and a shift to a carbon-neutral future by 2070.