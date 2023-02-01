A balanced Budget against the backdrop of global uncertainties

The first budget of the Amrit Kaal continues to lay out a roadmap for a prosperous and inclusive India@100 and provides the needed impetus to achieve the $5 trillion economic vision. Like last year’s Budget, Union Budget 2023 continues the tradition of introducing the government’s plan in the form of themes. The seven priorities of the budget or the ‘saptarishis’ are growth oriented while still being sustainable and inclusive. They aim to set India firmly on the path to digital and technological innovation through several announcements on infrastructure development, youth empowerment, robust financial structure, artificial intelligence, and a shift to a carbon-neutral future by 2070.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 22:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU