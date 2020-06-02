A brand new local world

Indian consumers may be #Vocalforlocal, but the reason driving this trend is not the chest-thumping nationalism being peddled on WhatsApp groups — the “let’s delete everything Chinese from our lives” narrative. Nor is it that clear air and blue skies have revived our conscience about renewed care for the environment and sustainability.

Going local right now is more about a primal human need to be safe and in control and replace anxiety with assurance. As India goes from Lockdown 4.0 to Unlock 1.0, anxiety about health, finances and family continues to be the ...