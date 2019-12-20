A bureaucratic nightmare awaits us

Ganesh Devy, an activist for tribal rights and a well-known writer, is the most mild-mannered, level-headed of academics. Yet to listen to him on the challenges ahead for India as the Modi government seeks to cobble together a National Register of Citizens is guaranteed to give most people an anxiety attack.

When we spoke on Friday, Devy took the narrative back almost 150 years to British colonial administrators designating large numbers of nomadic tribals in the course of drafting the Criminal Tribes Act of 1871. Among those tribes regarded as a threat to the government were tribes such as ...