A change for the better

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made a significant and interesting inroad into improving corporate governance by stipulating a stewardship code for the mutual fund industry and alternative investment funds.

Ess­entially, a principles-based law (not a prescriptive set of rules), the code takes effect from April 1. The framework is the first statutory recognition that a space exists for interaction between institutional investors and those involved in corporate governance — a space that has been increasingly shrinking because of fear of insider trading ...