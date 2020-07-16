A combination strategy to invest in gold

There has been a lot of interest in gold ever since its prices spurted spectacularly over the Rs 50,000 mark. This invariably happens when the prices of any asset class rise rapidly. For example, when stock prices rise, investors rush to buy.

But analysis will show the futility of such an approach. The classic way to make money in investments is to “buy cheap and sell dear”. But most do exactly the opposite. Since nobody can accurately predict when the prices are high or low, the best way to invest is through proper financial planning, based on your goals and risk profile. ...