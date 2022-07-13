A fine line

The (Sebi) is said to be contemplating releasing regular “risk-factor disclosures” on . The regulator hopes that by periodically sharing more information, and divulging its own observations, it will aid investors in decision-making and, thus, help them break out of the “herd mentality” that often drives the markets. Reportedly, it has been mooted that these disclosures can focus on investor behaviour over a time period, profits or losses, the market segments that have been profitable or loss-making, areas of interest, etc. This may be a response to the recent losses sustained in a large number of initial public offerings, as well as in the derivatives segment. There are pros and cons to this idea. On the good side, the market regulator has access to much more data, which is not available in the public domain. It can also analyse that data to greater depth and with greater accuracy and thus offer deeper perspectives. By transparently sharing more data, it could certainly aid discerning investors.

