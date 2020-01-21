A flawed strategy

The real possibility of a massive slippage in the disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion in the current fiscal year is pushing the government to look for alternatives. It is now reportedly looking at selling assets owned by the Centre and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and raise about Rs 1 trillion by March-end.

Assets that are being considered include land and brownfield operational assets such as pipeline, roads, mobile towers, and electricity transmission lines owned by CPSEs. The idea of asset monetisation is worth pursuing as there are vast tracts of land held by government ...