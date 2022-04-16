A full plate: Meet Zorawar Kalra, founder & MD of Massive Restaurants

Zorawar Kalra, founder and managing director of Massive Restaurants, which owns Masala Library, Made In Punjab, Farzi Café, Pa Pa Ya and several other brands across cuisines, has been on a roll. After the first lockdown in 2020, he knew the pandemic was here to stay for some time and that he had to find a way to get through it.

Turns out he ended up doing more than just that. Since the pandemic started, Kalra has further expanded internationally, opened four new outlets in India (three in Delhi and one in Goa), and moved seamlessly to the cloud kitchen model with a new burger ...