A hale and hearty banking sector but...

Last week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, with two deputy governors in tow, held two separate e-meetings with the CEOs of all public sector banks and select private banks.

The meetings were held to take stock of the financial year gone by in which the industry’s deposit portfolio grew by 11.4 per cent, higher than 7.9 per cent in the previous year, but the credit growth dropped to 5.6 per cent from 6.1 per cent. All proceedings against loan defaulters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were suspended last year to ward off the impact of the Covid ...