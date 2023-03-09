JUST IN
Rising significance of Indo-US trade relations
Business Standard

A more independent Election Commission

The Supreme Court's judgment on appointments is not a case of judicial overreach, but is intended to protect the fundamental rights of citizens

T T Ram Mohan 

T T Ram Mohan

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners shall be appointed by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (and, if there is no such leader, the leader of the largest party in the Opposition) and the Chief Justice of India.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 22:09 IST

