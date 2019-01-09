A new era of regtech begins

Even in normal times the life of regulators is not easy. The 2008 financial crash is a good example of how clever new financial instruments escaped scrutiny of regulators and led to a global crash. More than a decade later, the life of regulators have become even more complex.

The rising use of technology in pretty much every sector means that sectoral regulators need to be up to speed. Not just the financial markets regulators, industry, anti-trust regulators and utilities are now leaning on technology to improve their understanding of a fast-changing world. A study by Research and ...