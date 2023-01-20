A new star in the BJP sky

Prime Minister publicly paid handsome compliments to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) unit chief, C R Paatil, after the party’s superlative electoral performance in the Assembly elections in December. So generous was the praise that most party activists thought it would be Mr Paatil who would be elevated as national chief of the BJP. But J P Nadda has stayed on to fight another day, though Mr Paatil’s stars are in the ascendant.