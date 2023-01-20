A new star in the BJP sky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly paid handsome compliments to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Gujarat unit chief, C R Paatil, after the party’s superlative electoral performance in the Assembly elections in December. So generous was the praise that most party activists thought it would be Mr Paatil who would be elevated as national chief of the BJP. But J P Nadda has stayed on to fight another day, though Mr Paatil’s stars are in the ascendant.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 22:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU