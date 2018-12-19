A note of caution for restless entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is positive for economic development, but the process is at its infancy in India. Hence, a few symptoms of aberrant behaviour among founders are natural. If they persist, they could signal an approaching problem.

This article highlights five symptoms that bright, young founders should minimise, if not avoid. The average age of founders in India is a decade less than that in the US. The relative inexperience of the founders in India, despite their advantage of adaptability and intelligence, shows up in areas such as listening skills, human relationships, coping with ...