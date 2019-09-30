A penny in time

If the judge, jury and executioner in a case are one and the same, how likely is it that justice will be delivered? That, in a nutshell, is where the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India finds itself with regard to air safety. Let me explain.

In almost every country, the body that investigates aircraft accidents is a highly specialised one with trained investigators. As and when an accident occurs, investigators arrive at a hypothesis on the possible reasons based on clues gathered at the site or from recovered parts. All possible hypotheses are examined in detail ...