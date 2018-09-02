The economic growth data for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2018-19 fiscal year was released last week and it served a positive surprise. While it was largely expected that it would be on the higher side due to a base effect, growth in gross domestic product (GDP) eventually clocked in at 8.2 per cent, which counts as a significant number especially when it is considered that growth in gross value added (GVA) at basic prices was also at 8 per cent.

Some of the additional impetus to growth came from agriculture. This, however, should not be seen as a sign that rural distress is over, since ...