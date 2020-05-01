A post-Covid digital era

Often you need a joke to swallow a harsh reality. Here is a nasty one. Who led the Digital Transform-ation in your company? (1) The CEO (2) The CTO or (3) Covid-19? For many, it is option 3.

Laugh or wince, the fact is that the best preparation for Covid began even before the crisis struck. As industry after industry and company after company struggle to cope with the crisis, the importance of technology has become painfully real. What is emerging across sectors is that companies which had a higher dependence and deployment of technology in their day-to-day operations are managing ...