A self-goal

In the immediate aftermath of the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, sporadic incidents of violence and alleged harassment of Kashmiri students have been reported in many parts of the country. The first reports came from Jammu, where dozens of vehicles were burnt, and the city was brought under curfew after mobs attacked Kashmiris in the area and destroyed their property.

An enraged crowd demanded revenge for the death of the CRPF men and threw stones on the state secretariat building, despite police protection. The curfew is there even four days ...