A troubled world: IMF paints a bleak picture

The latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) paints a sombre picture of the . According to its estimates, after clocking 6 per cent in 2021, global growth is expected to slow to 3.2 per cent in the current year, and further to 2.7 per cent in 2023. While the slowdown in 2022 was factored in the July update of the WEO, the forecast for 2023 has been revised lower by 0.2 percentage points. If global growth remains in line with the IMF’s projections, it will be significantly below the trend. Global economic growth, for instance, averaged 3.6 per cent between 2000 and 2021. The projections show that the outlook has worsened for 143 economies for 2023, accounting for 92 per cent of global output. The growth projection for India has been lowered sharply by 0.6 percentage points, compared to the July update, to 6.8 per cent for this fiscal year.