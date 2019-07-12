A waning resistance to majoritarianism

The crisis of our times is India’s inability to respond to majoritarianism and a nasty Hindu nationalism. There is no effective resistance to it in politics and there is none in society. What is to be done? In liberal democracies around the world, the locus of such resistance is usually academia and the media.

In India, neither of these has delivered. The former has never been an influence on a society where the intellectual is respected but not taken seriously. For the most part, the media have become coopted, whe­ther through coercion or attraction. Elsewhere, the ...