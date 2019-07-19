A welfare state born in India

Suspended between many uncertainties and nervously awaiting a new government in a matter of days, Britain can still be proud of one prized asset — the welfare state that makes it the world’s envy. Not many know, however, that it was born — literally so — in India.

William, Lord Beveridge, its creator, was the son of Henry Beveridge of the Bengal cadre of the Indian Civil Service, a formidable historian and Persian scholar whose sympathy for Indian nationalists cost him the judgeship he hoped for. His scholarly wife, Annette Akroyd, came to India to further ...