A year of challenges

At first blush, the revenue growth of 18.2 per cent for the BS1000 companies at the aggregate level suggests a strong recovery in FY19, but a closer look at the numbers does indicate building up of some pressures. Operating profit growth at 12.4 per cent and net profit growth of 16.4 per cent did not keep pace with the revenue growth.

This suggests that companies were unable to pass on higher commodity prices to customers. If metals, mining, oil and gas companies, which benefited from higher product prices, are excluded, the growth rates would drop further. Bigger companies in general ...