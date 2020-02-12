AAP's hat-trick

During his hectic campaign for the Delhi elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly said the capital’s voters should press the “lotus” button on the electronic voting machine so hard that the “current” was felt in Shaheen Bagh, where thousands of people had been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

After the resounding victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, the “current” is surely being felt by the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party’s campaign, which worryingly crossed many lines, ...