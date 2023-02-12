Adani saga: Easy come, easy go

On Friday, three judges of the otherwise overburdened Supreme Court decided to hear two bizarre petitions pleading for their lordships’ intervention in the recent crash in Adani group stocks, which is supposed to have affected investors, tarnished the country’s image, dented the economy, etc. The concerned judges reportedly asked: “It is said total loss by Indian investors is several lakh crores … How do we ensure they are protected? How do we ensure that this does not happen in future?” The learned judges also seem to have expressed concern over “ensuring that (the) regulatory mechanism within the country is duly strengthened so that Indian investors are protected against sudden volatility which has been witnessed in recent two weeks”.
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 22:11 IST
